Bystander shot and killed outside store in Kensington section of Philadelphia

A woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Tuesday morning by a gunman who intended to shoot someone else, police said.

The woman was walking by the Steak N Beer store on Kensington Avenue near Somerset Street when shots were fired before 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the gunman was inside the store when he got in a fight with one or two other men, Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. The fight spilled out onto Kensington Avenue when the shooter fired one shot that hit the woman, who was about 200 feet up the block.

The men involved in the fight were not hit in the shooting.

Police have not revealed the identity of the woman but said she is in her 20s and frequents the area. She was taken to Temple University Hospital after the shooting and pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m.

The shooter ran southbound on Kensington Avenue after the shooting. Police said he's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a blue hoodie with blue sneakers.

Surveillance cameras in the store captured the fight, Small said, adding other cameras in the area will help police in their investigation.