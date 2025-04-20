No one hurt after fire tears through Kensington apartment building on Easter Sunday

Fire rips through Kensington apartment complex, fire department says no one hurt

Philadelphia Fire officials say no one was hurt after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in the city's Kensington neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The PFD said crews responded to the 100 block of West Huntingdon Street just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a fire. At the apartment complex, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the building, and took about half an hour to get the blaze under control by 1 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.