Philadelphia's overnight business curfew expands again, covering more North Philly neighborhoods

A business curfew that began in Kensington in 2024 is set to expand again Wednesday night, forcing some bodegas, take-out restaurants and food trucks to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in several North Philadelphia neighborhoods, city and business leaders said.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the ordinance will apply beyond Kensington to Fairhill, Germantown, Nicetown, Hunting Park, Frankford and Mount Airy — and portions of City Council Districts 7 and 8 and parts of District 1. Businesses that violate the curfew face fines of up to $1,000 per day, according to legislation passed in June.

The curfew was first enacted in Kensington in March 2024 after council members and local leaders said it was needed to curb violent crime. In April of this year, City Council passed an expansion of the legislation, which took effect in June and included neighborhoods like Hunting Park.

A second expansion of the legislation, passed in June, will take effect Thursday, widening the footprint again.

Supporters say the curfew has helped improve public safety. Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada, who sponsored the original Kensington ordinance, believes the curfew has pointed to a sharp drop in homicides in the area, telling CBS Philadelphia in August, "We saw in the Kensington community that homicides went down by 80%."

But the move has drawn opposition from business groups and legal advocates. A coalition of 10 Philadelphia business organizations, backed by the Institute for Justice, has urged City Council to recall the expanded ordinance, saying it will disproportionately harm small, often immigrant-owned businesses and late-night workers who rely on overnight service.

"There are very real public safety concerns in Kensington, Germantown — those areas of Philadelphia," said Jennifer McDonald, director of advocacy for the Institute for Justice. "We just highly doubt that this curfew will be an effective tool to eliminate some of those public safety concerns."

At Hunting Park's North Fifth Street corner, food truck owner Edward Bonilla said late-night sales are essential to his business. He said he started losing customers when the first expansion of the curfew went into effect this June.

"We don't know what we're going to do," Bonilla said. "The people who got food trucks — they have to close, because they don't make [any] money."

Bonilla and other affected owners said plan to testify at Thursday morning's City Council meeting during the public comment period.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has voiced support for the intent of the ordinance but said the city's law department had concerns about aspects of the legislation and declined to sign it.

"It will become law without my signature, but it will become law," Parker said at a press conference Wednesday.

The Institute for Justice has released maps showing the expanded coverage and says the ordinance increases the area affected by more than 500% compared with the original Kensington zone.

CBS News Philadelphia

A spokesperson for Lozada's office did not immediately provide new comment Wednesday.

contributed to this report.