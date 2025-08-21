Philadelphia businesses push back against curfew bill that would force them to close earlier

Some businesses in Philadelphia are pushing back against a bill that would force them to close by 11 p.m.

The curfew is already impacting some businesses in the city, and it could soon be expanded.

The city says its goal is to address crime and quality of life concerns.

Edward Bonilla has been the owner of Fifth Street Super Food Truck in Hunting Park for nearly five years.

But for the first time, Bonilla says he's considering shutting down because his business, which typically stays open until midnight and even later on weekends, is being forced to close at 11 p.m. because of a city curfew.

"We don't make no money," Bonilla said. "I don't know what's going to happen. We don't make nothing. I don't know, maybe one day I'm going to have to close the doors and try to leave to another city."

The curfew was passed by City Council in March, mostly targeting the Kensington area in an effort to reduce crime and improve the quality of life.

The ordinance would force businesses like bodegas, take-out restaurants and even food trucks to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Establishments with liquor licenses are not included.

"They and their employees are going to lose out on income," said Jennifer McDonald, who is with the nonprofit Institute for Justice.

Business owners and advocates with the Institute of Justice are now pushing back against another bill passed in June that would expand the curfew into other neighborhoods.

The Institute for Justice showed CBS News Philadelphia a map showing how the curfew will go beyond Kensington and Hunting Park and into neighborhoods like Fairhill and Germantown.

CBS News Philadelphia

Advocates believe there's a better way to address crime.

"We saw in the Kensington community that homicides went down by 80%," said City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents Kensington.

Lozada, who spearheaded the bill to implement the curfew, said it has had a positive impact in Kensington so far. She believes it will have the same effect on other neighborhoods.

"There is a sunset clause to this legislation that will allow us to review the impacts that legislation like this one are having in different neighborhoods," Lozada said. "And if there is a needs to make an adjustment at a later time, then we will do that."

The bill that would expand the curfew has yet to be signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, but Lozada said the legislation has her support.