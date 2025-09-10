Some business groups want Philadelphia to halt expansion of Kensington curfew, set to kick in tonight

Some business groups call on City Council to stop Kensington curfew expansion before it starts

Some business groups call on City Council to stop Kensington curfew expansion before it starts

Some business groups call on City Council to stop Kensington curfew expansion before it starts

A new curfew is set to take effect that will force some businesses in Philadelphia to close by 11 p.m. Now, a coalition of business organizations is trying to stop the curfew before it starts.

The goal of the original bill was to cut down on crime in Kensington. But now a second bill calls for expanding the curfew to other neighborhoods. Businesses are pushing back, arguing it would negatively affect overnight workers and crush their bottom line.

This new curfew is scheduled to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

It would force businesses like bodegas, convenience stores, take-out restaurants, and food trucks to close between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in certain sections of the city.

However, this rule would not apply to establishments with liquor licenses, gas stations, or those serving exclusively from a drive-thru window.

The original curfew bill was spearheaded by Quetcy Lozada, who represents Kensington in city council.

She says homicides are down 80% in the neighborhood — in part thanks to this curfew — and her hope is that expanding it will have a similar effect on other neighborhoods.

But not everyone is so optimistic.

The nonprofit Institute for Justice shared this map, showing how the curfew's coverage would expand by more than 500%, extending far beyond Kensington and Hunting Park into the city's Fairhill and Germantown neighborhoods as well.

CBS News Philadelphia

A group of 10 Philadelphia business organizations signed a letter to City Council urging them to recall the expanded curfew before it takes effect.

"This blanket curfew will threaten hundreds of small businesses and prevent our law-abiding nighttime neighbors — including late-night hospital workers, firefighters, janitorial staff and other essential workers that keep our city running — from accessing food, medicine, and other essentials, after 11 p.m.," the letter said.

We reached out to Lozada's office for reaction to this request, but we're still waiting to hear back.

Businesses that violate the curfew could face a fine of up to $1,000 per day.

contributed to this report.