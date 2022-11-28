Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man wanted for Philadelphia murder arrested in Dominican Republic
Man wanted for Philadelphia murder arrested in Dominican Republic 00:13

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.

Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.

The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.

He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 6:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.