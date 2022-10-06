Watch CBS News
New Castle detectives hope new video will generate leads in cold case from 2015

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- New Castle detectives hope that new video will help generate new leads in a 7-year-old cold case. Kelvin Powers was found shot to death on Feb. 11, 2015 inside an apartment at the William Penn Village Complex. 

Powers' girlfriend was leaving the apartment when she was confronted by two armed and masked men. 

Video captured the men leaving and getting into a unique Honda Civic. 

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest. 

