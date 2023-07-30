Watch CBS News
Eagles finally unveil kelly green throwback jerseys on social media

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been teasing their plan of wearing throwback uniforms this season on social media for days. Now we know exactly what they'll be wearing in select games.

The Eagles wore the kelly green jerseys during the 1980's and 1990's.

Today they sent out pictures of current players in the classic look including Josh Sweat with the old school boombox. 

These jerseys will be on sale to the public at the team's Pro Shops Monday morning at 9 a.m.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 11:42 PM

