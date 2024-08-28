Car plows into Katz Pharmacy in Havertown, Pennsylvania
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A pharmacy in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was damaged Wednesday when an SUV plowed through the building's front window, police and witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia.
Havertown police said a vehicle hit Katz Pharmacy at Eagle and West Darby roads before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was seriously hurt, but there were transports to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to Havertown's police chief.
Later, Chopper 3 saw the car had been removed from the building as contractors got to work out front.