Car plows into Katz Pharmacy in Havertown, Pennsylvania

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A pharmacy in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was damaged Wednesday when an SUV plowed through the building's front window, police and witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia.

Havertown police said a vehicle hit Katz Pharmacy at Eagle and West Darby roads before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was seriously hurt, but there were transports to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to Havertown's police chief.

Later, Chopper 3 saw the car had been removed from the building as contractors got to work out front.

