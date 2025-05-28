Philadelphia-area artist Kambel Smith, the "cardboard genius," brings city landmarks to life

Kambel Smith is quickly becoming known as the "Cardboard Genius." One step inside Historic Germantown, and it's easy to see why.

It's there inside the building on Germantown Avenue where Smith's latest exhibit showcases about a dozen of his sculptures constructed mostly from humble cardboard.

Now based in Reading, Pennsylvania, many of Smith's works are recreations of Philadelphia landmarks. The Chinatown Friendship Gate, the former Philadelphia Police Roundhouse, the Ben Franklin Bridge and more take visitors' breath away.

"Incredible," one visitor remarks to Kambel during a meet-the-artist event at the exhibit.

"My best one, I choose the Sydney Opera House," Kambel says as he scans his exhibit. "It's a cool-looking shape."

CBS News Philadelphia first brought you Kambel's story six years ago, when he was initially gaining attention for his incredible work. Kambel is a self-taught artist, but what makes his creations amazing is that he doesn't use any measuring tools. Kambel creates through sight alone.

"You can see him running, like, programs in his head almost, on how to put stuff together," said Lonnie Smith, Kambel's father. "It's something to watch, because it kind of leaves you speechless."

Lonnie calls it his son's superpower, derived from autism. Kambel was diagnosed as a child.

His new exhibit, called "Cardboard Genius," has drawn praise from artists and architects alike.

The details on these cardboard structures are remarkable, with the Ben Franklin Bridge including miniature PATCO Speedline train cars.

"The trains amazed them," Lonnie says. "I saw him do the trains, and it took him maybe 20 minutes to do the trains."

Beyond the exhibit, Kambel's art is also reaching new heights. His version of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is 27 feet tall.

"People always ask about him being able to go from two-dimensional images to three-dimensional," Cardboard Genius Curator Chris Byrne says. "And that's kind of brilliant."

"Sometimes he says he sees buildings in his dreams," Lonnie says. "And I like to hear that, [I say], 'tell me about your dreams.'"

Lonnie says art has opened the lines of communication for Kambel — and not only with his father, but also with those interested in his work.

"He communicates with people about his art better than he communicates about anything," Smith said.

Lonnie said it's proof: there is a gift to be found inside every person with autism.

"All you have to do is pay attention," Smith said. "There are clues. His work is something that you have to see to believe."

Cardboard Genius at Historic Germantown is open through the end of June, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.