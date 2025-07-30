Kamala Harris says she won't run for California governor

Washington — Former Vice President Kamala Harris won't run for California governor next year, she announced Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor," the 60-year-old Oakland native and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee said. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for governor in this election."

"For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office," she added.

Declining a gubernatorial bid gives Harris a window to run for president in 2028. Since Harris' defeat in her truncated 2024 presidential run, which followed then-President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid, the Democratic Party has wondered what Harris' next political move will be. In May, sources familiar with Harris' thinking said she was weighing a campaign to be California's chief executive, a third run for the White House or not seeking elected office.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are back in California. Emhoff returned to private law practice, and he teaches at the University of Southern California.

Below is Harris' full statement:

"Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation's history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear. I am a devout public servant, and from the earliest days of my career, I have believed that the best way I could make a difference in people's lives and fight for a better future was to improve the system from within. And it has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation—as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President. In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election. I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service—service to their communities and to our nation. At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook. For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans. In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight."