Vice President Kamala Harris visits Philadelphia to meet with SEIU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited with employees of the Service Employees International Union on Tuesday at the Sheraton on 16th Street in Philadelphia to show the White House's support for the American worker.

It has been a whirlwind trip for the vice president.

Harris made the trip to highlight the Biden administration's commitment to labor unions.

The vice president landed just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport.

🎥VP HARRIS ARRIVES IN PHILLY



Vice President Harris is in Philadelphia today, holding a discussion with the @SEIU. We’ll have more for you at 12 on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/ofYEzK9gHq — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) June 6, 2023

Harris shook hands with supporters.

One was a little girl who handed her what looked like a note. Whatever it said, it made the vice president smile. Then, the vice president went to the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown.

There, she participated in a discussion with the international executive board of the Service Employees International Union.

Harris says hard-won freedoms in the country are under attack.

The VP praised the union's work fighting for better working conditions.

"The work you do is changing lives and improving the condition of our country," Harris said, "and our standing when we say we have certain values and ideals about the equality of people and the right of people to happiness."

📸 VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS DEPARTS UNION MEETING



VP Kamala Harris leaves the Sheraton in downtown Philly after taking part in a conversation with @SEIU. Details at 12 on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/DgtOvp3DFV — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) June 6, 2023

Harris headed back to Joint Base Andrews afterward.

Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker was present and said she spoke with the vice president.