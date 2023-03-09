President Biden to present budget in Philadelphia Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden wants to slice the nation's deficit by nearly $3 trillion, and he's detailing how he plans to do it in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The White House has confirmed details of what the president will focus on Thursday as he presents the final budget of his term.

The stage is set at the Finishing Trades Institute.

The president is expected to speak about the administration's budget around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

White House officials have shared some details of what Biden's budget entails, including a nearly $3 trillion dollar cut in the deficit over the next decade and tax increases for Americans making more than $400,000 a year as well as for large corporations.

I ran for president with a plan to make our economy work for the middle class again.



Today, I’m laying out the next part of that economic plan – my budget.



You can find it here: https://t.co/x3e9MdS9JV — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2023

It's all in an effort to lower costs for families, while also extending the life of programs like Medicare and strengthening others like Social Security.

Typically, presidents share their budget plans at the White House, but Biden accepted an invitation from U.S. House Rep. Brendan Boyle to come to the city.

The Philadelphia congressmember is the top Democrat in the House Budget Committee.

"Here we have a president who shows up and keeps showing, and does it not just at election time," Boyle said. "That is key. To have someone in the White House who is constantly in and around our area. It means an awful lot. It helps me, frankly, to be able to advocate then to the administration."

Republicans in Washington have said they will release their own budget, adding tax hikes aren't on the table.

Congress has until Oct. 1 to come to an agreement on the federal budget.