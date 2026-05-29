Philadelphia restaurants Kalaya and Friday Saturday Sunday named among North America's 50 Best

The World's 50 Best named its list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, and two Philadelphia restaurants were ranked.

Thai restaurant Kalaya came in at number 11. The website described the Fishtown restaurant as "Imaginative Thai cooking with reams of charisma," profiling chef-proprietor Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon.

This is not the only recognition for Kalaya. The restaurant is also a finalist for the 2026 James Beard Awards in the Outstanding Restaurant category.

Also ranked among North America's 50 Best Restaurants is Friday Saturday Sunday. Described as "Franco-African diasporic townhouse dining," the website ranked the Rittenhouse Square restaurant as the 40th best in North America.

Friday Saturday Sunday was recognized last fall as one of the first three restaurants in the city of Philadelphia to receive a Michelin star.