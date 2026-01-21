Philadelphia-area chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for 2026 James Beard Awards

Philadelphia's thriving restaurant scene continues to receive national attention, including from the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

More than a dozen people, restaurants and bars in the Philadelphia area are semifinalists for the James Beard Awards in 2026.

Greg Vernick is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur for his three restaurants, and Amá's Frankie Ramirez is on the list for the Emerging Chef Award.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya owner Jesse Ito is a semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. Ito recently opened a second restaurant in Philly called Dancerobot.

The final list of nominees will be announced March 31, and the awards ceremony is slated for June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In November, three Philadelphia restaurants earned the city's first Michelin stars — Her Place Supper Club, Friday Saturday Sunday and Provenance — and several others got nods from the prestigious travel guide.

Pietramala, a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia, earned a Green star award from Michelin for its dedication to sustainability. Now chef Ian Graye is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award.

Phila Lorn, the chef at Mawn in Philadelphia, won the Emerging Chef Award from the James Beard Foundation in 2025, and Vietnam Restaurant was among the winners of the America's Classics Award in 2024.

These are the Philadelphia-area people and places on the list of semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Greg Vernick, Vernick Philadelphia (Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Fish, and Vernick Coffee Bar), Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Kalaya, Philadelphia

Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Frankie Ramirez, Amá, Philadelphia

Best New Restaurant

Emmett, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Justine MacNeil, Fiore, Philadelphia

Outstanding Bar

Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia

Best New Bar

Almanac, Philadelphia

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Dan Suro-Cipolloni and David Suro-Piñera, Tequilas and La Jefa, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Russ Cowan, Radin's Delicatessen, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Ian Graye, Pietramala, Philadelphia

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia

Dwain Kalup, La Fia, Wilmington, Delaware

Randy Rucker, Little Water, Philadelphia

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia

Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle, Philadelphia