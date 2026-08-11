Man with ties to Penn State student killing in Philadelphia surrenders to police after attempted carjacking

Kadafi Fleming, the brother of the suspect charged in the killing of a Penn State student who was wanted in an attempted carjacking of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, turned himself in to police Tuesday night, U.S. Marshals said.

Fleming, 19, was a person of interest on an aggravated assault charge in connection with the attempted carjacking of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer on the 2900 block of South 70th Street in Southwest Philly Monday morning. Shots were exchanged during the incident, U.S. Marshals said.

Kadafi Fleming surrendered to @PhillyPolice HQ at 6pm. The public and media played an important role in bringing Fleming to justice. @USMS_Philly thanks everyone who shared info, spread the word, and assisted law enforcement, ultimately helping bring about Fleming's surrender. pic.twitter.com/CpuFAValRj — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) August 11, 2026

Fleming was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt on a robbery charge. His younger brother, 16-year-old Azzubair Outen-Fleming, was charged in the deadly shooting of Schmidt on June 6 near his South Philly home.

Azzubair Outen-Fleming and Kaiseem Smith were both charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting that left Schmidt dead in June in the area of 20th and Durfor streets. Azzubair Outen-Fleming was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Colorado, while Smith turned himself in to police one day after the arrest.

Donte Abdulmalik, Azzubair Outen-Fleming's stepfather, was also charged in the deadly shooting. He was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence for allegedly helping Azzubair Outen-Fleming leave the area, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

On June 11, hundreds of loved ones gathered at 20th and Durfor streets to honor Schmidt's life at a vigil.