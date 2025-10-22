Days after Kada Scott's body was found in Philadelphia, residents press community leaders about safety concerns

Days after the body of Kada Scott was found at a vacant Philadelphia School, community leaders and neighbors discussed safety issues during a town hall.

Dozens gathered for the meeting at True Light Fellowship Church, which is just blocks away from where Scott's body was found Saturday outside the vacant Ada H.H. Lewis Middle School.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington joined other local elected officials and members of the Philadelphia Police Department to address renewed public security issues.

"There are no words that I can employ to remove the unimaginable pain," Parker said.

"Kada could have been my daughter, she could have been your niece, she could have been your cousin or your friend. This was someone we all in some way or another connected to," said City Councilmember Cindy Bass.

The district recently said it has 20 vacant properties, including the one where Scott was found, that are regularly inspected.

Preye Korimodei, who has been friends with Scott since they were both students at Penn State, attended the event.

With so many questions still unanswered, she said she's hoping her friend's story may help others.

"What about getting people in there to speak to our young people about this stuff, about violent offenses, about harassment, about stalking, how things progress, how to navigate and truly identify dangerous individuals?" she said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel spoke about the ongoing investigation into Scott's murder.

"We continue to pursue anyone who helped, who concealed, who participated in this act — we will not stop until everyone responsible is found," Bethel said.

He also thanked this community for their support in the two weeks after Scott vanished.

"The greatest asset in this investigation was you," Bethel said.

Many residents who did not know Scott also shared their worries.

"I am concerned about the others that are missing," said one woman.

"What do we need to so that we can hold these people long enough to save these women?" a man said.