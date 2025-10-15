Suspect in custody in abduction of missing Philadelphia woman Kada Scott, police say

A suspect is in custody in the abduction of 23-year-old Kada Scott, who was reported missing earlier this month, police said.

Scott was last seen by her family on Saturday, Oct. 4, when she left for her overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill.

Police said Scott arrived at work in her car and left before her shift ended. Scott didn't leave work in her car, and her phone was off.

Before Scott went missing, she told her friends that an unknown individual or individuals were harassing her by phone.

Investigators said evidence led them to Awbury Arboretum in East Germantown, last Friday, where police searched the 55-acre property. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Friday that police hadn't found anything related to the investigation.

Vanore said last Friday, police found "some signs that this person wasn't voluntarily missing."

This is a developing story and will be updated.