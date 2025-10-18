Female remains found near grounds of Philadelphia school during search of Kada Scott, police confirm

Human remains were found near the grounds of the abandoned Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, where the police have been searching for 23-year-old Kada Scott, police sources said.

The discovery was made in the area where police have been searching for Scott, who has been missing since Oct. 4.

Police said they received an anonymous tip from the public, which led them to a wooded area behind the school, where they located a shallow grave and confirmed the remains were of a female.

Police said the remains appeared to be of someone who had been deceased for some days now.

Saturday marks two weeks since Scott was last seen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.