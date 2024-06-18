Singer Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DUI-related charges Singer Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DUI-related charges 00:24

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on Long Island, Sag Harbor police said.

The pop star faces DUI-related charges and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

The circumstances of Timberlake's arrest weren't immediately released.

There was no immediate comment from Timberlake's representatives.

Sag Harbor is located about 100 miles from New York City and is part of the Hamptons.

Timberlake, 43, is on his global "Forget Tomorrow" tour in support of his sixth album "Everything I Thought It Was." He has upcoming shows in Chicago, New York City, Boston and Baltimore, among other locations in the U.S., before taking the tour international.

The Tennessee native and member of the group NSYNC is one of the best-selling music artists in the world. He was formerly a Disney Mouseketeer. After NSYNC, he launched a solo music career, as well as acting in films. He appeared in "The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits," among others.

The acclaimed performer has racked up 10 Grammy awards, and four Emmys.

