19-year-old killed while riding mini bike that collided with van in Evesham, New Jersey, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was killed while riding a mini bike that collided with a van in Evesham, New Jersey, Monday night, police said.

Evesham police responded to a crash at the intersection of Evesboro Medford Road and Tenby Lane at around 10:20 p.m. Monday police said.

The 19-year-old, identified as Justin Rapp from Marlton, was treated at the crash scene and taken to Virtua Hospital Marlton, where he later died, according to police.

Police said the driver of the van was Maryanne Bailey, 64, from Palmyra, who wasn't injured in the crash.

Through an on-scene investigation, police determined that Bailey was driving east on Evesboro Medford Road and turned left onto Tenby Lane.

At the same time, police said, Rapp was driving a gas-powered mini bike west on Evesboro Medford Road and Tenby Lane, when the two collided with each other.

Investigators said no charges have been filed concerning the crash at this time.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.