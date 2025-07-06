Sixers re-sign Philadelphia native Justin Edwards to 3 year contract

The Philadelphia 76ers re-signed Philly native Justin Edwards on Sunday, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey announced.

Edwards, a 6-foot-7 forward, signed a three-year, $7 million deal, according to Spotrac.

"Justin's growth and versatility were on full display last season as a rookie, and we're excited to see his progression continue in a 76ers uniform," Morey said in a statement. "His natural shooting ability combined with his athleticism and defensive toughness make him very valuable to what we as an organization are trying to accomplish both now and in the future."

Edwards is currently playing on the Sixers' Salt Lake Summer League team in Utah. On Saturday night, Edwards scored 13 points and corralled three rebounds in a 93-89 loss against the Utah Jazz.

Edwards joined the Sixers on a two-way contract in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. He was later signed to a standard NBA contract in February after gaining more playing time as the Sixers struggled to stay healthy in the 2024-25 season.

Edwards played 44 games last season, including 26 starts, and averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 45.5% from the field. He also shot 36.3% on 3-pointers.

Edwards scored a career-high 25 points twice last season in games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. He reached double-digit scoring 21 times.

Edwards' best stretch of the 2024-25 season came during March 17-26, where he went six straight games scoring at least 18 points.

Before joining the Sixers and his lone season at the University of Kentucky, Edwards was a 2023 McDonald's All-American at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia.

Edwards was a five-star recruit and helped lead Imhotep to two Pennsylvania State championships in his junior and senior seasons.