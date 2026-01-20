Teen arrested 1 month after hit-and-run killed Bob and Barbara's bar DJ June Rodriguez

A teenage driver has turned himself in and was placed under arrest one month after a hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved Philadelphia bar DJ riding his bicycle.

June Rodriguez, 54, was riding on Dec. 20, 2025, when he was struck at the intersection of 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Rodriguez was heading home after a shift at Bob and Barbara's Lounge on South Street, where he worked as a DJ, coworkers previously told CBS News Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, police used surveillance video to identify the make, model and license plate of the vehicle.

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy who lives in Philadelphia turned himself in, accompanied by his attorney and his mother, according to police.

The teen is facing juvenile offenses including homicide by vehicle, driving without a license, involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

The stretch of Lancaster Avenue where Rodriguez was hit is one of the most unsafe areas in the city for bicyclists and pedestrians, CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford reported last month.