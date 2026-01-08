Pennsylvania judge facing discipline for allegedly keeping "book of grudges," complaint says

A Lehigh County, Pennsylvania judge is facing discipline for allegedly keeping a "book of grudges," taking unauthorized absences and using profanity.

Pennsylvania's Judicial Conduct Board has filed charges against Magisterial District Judge Amy Zanelli, alleging she violated judicial conduct standards by "exhibiting poor demeanor" toward a county court employee, using profanity in front of court staff and others, and being frequently late for court proceedings.

A complaint filed by the JCB alleges Zanelli "habitually" used profanity that offended court personnel.

The book of grudges was described in the complaint as having "the appearance of an ancient leatherbound tome with papyrus pages" inscribed with the words "upon this day, we shall begin to record within our Book of Grudges."

The book included remarks that a local attorney was "just a d---," the complaint alleges. Zanelli allegedly left the book in a general area of her office where employees could access it if they needed to, and she encouraged staffers to add their own grudges to the book, too. No staffers did so, the court documents said.

The complaint further alleges Zanelli would be "habitually absent" on Fridays and for two weeks during each of the months of June, July and August, and would be unavailable for court matters on shifts where she was the scheduled "on call" judge. And after a surgery for a bone fracture caused by an accident in early 2024, she presided over preliminary hearings and arraignments over Zoom despite not having permission to do so from the President Judge, the complaint states.

Zanelli, a Democrat, is a former Lehigh County Commissioner who was elected to Magisterial District 31-1-06 in Bethlehem in 2021. She defeated Republican Van A. Scott Sr. in the race.

Zanelli has the right to respond to the charges and could have a public trial before the Court of Judicial Discipline, which could determine if the charges were proven and what punishments to levy. If the charges are proven, Zanelli could face censure, suspension, fines or removal from office, the JCB said.

Zanelli's attorney, Samuel Stretton, tells CBS News Philadelphia he's working closely with his client and the Judicial Conduct Board to resolve this. He said Zanelli is meeting with a licensed clinical psychologist to address some of the issues outlined in the complaint.

Stretton intends to file a motion as early as next week to ask for a diversion program and hopes that the matter will be resolved and eventually dismissed.