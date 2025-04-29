Watch CBS News
Man arrested, charged with murder of man found in Schuylkill River in February, Philadelphia police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Raymond Strickland

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of another man whose body was found earlier this year. 

Roger Rosson, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and other crimes for the death of 35-year-old Joshua Daywalt, according to police. 

Daywalt's body was found in the Schuylkill River near East Falls on Feb. 7. His body had at least one gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Police said Rosson is experiencing homelessness.

Daywalt's mother, Jennifer Daywalt, told CBS News Philadelphia in March that her son had mental health challenges but loved nature and animals. She said she was advocating for better mental health care and resources.

Jennifer Daywalt was also seeking answers about her son's death and said she hoped the $20,000 reward police were offering for information would help. 

