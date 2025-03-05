Mom of man found dead in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia seeks justice in son's case

Police offer $20K for information in murder of man found in Schuylkill River

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information on who killed Joshua Daywalt, a 35-year-old who was shot and killed before his body was found in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia in February. His mother is now determined to get answers on what exactly led to his death and is hopeful the cash reward will generate more tips.

"I think it can push people to maybe cooperate with the detectives and provide information to them," Jennifer Daywalt said.

Daywalt says she is still in disbelief her son is gone as she continues to navigate the grief from his death. She described her son as a great kid who loved nature and animals.

But she also described his death as a tragic end for a man who had already suffered so much throughout his life.

Daywalt said her son had battled mental illness since he was 5. She said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia as an adult, which she says got worse as he got older.

She recalled trying to get him the care he needed — concerned he would be harmed or harm someone else — but she says the system ultimately failed her and their family.

"We need the lawmakers to pay attention," Daywalt said. "We need them to make the changes that have to be made."

She says she is now advocating for change, saying more needs to be done to help those dealing with a mental illness.

"The mentally ill do not have a voice in our society and they need a voice, and I'm hoping myself and many others will become that voice because Joshua's is now silent," she said.

If you have any information that can assist police in their investigation, you can contact 215-686-3334 or provide anonymous tips through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).