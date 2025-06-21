Eagles' Jordan Davis hosting free football clinic with Philly-area violence prevention org

A Philadelphia nonprofit is partnering with an Eagles player to offer more than football drills. It's creating a safe space for young boys to develop character, confidence and a sense of community.

Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention, founded by coach Valencia "Coach V" Peterson, is hosting a free football clinic on Saturday, June 21, at Mastery Charter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to all 10-year-old boys across Philadelphia.

"By age 12, their mindset is already changing," Peterson said. "By 14, they could be caught up in violence. We want to reach them before that happens, before intervention becomes the only option."

Between drills, athletes will learn how to process emotions, de-escalate conflict and support each other — on and off the field.

"In between drills, we teach a principle about violence prevention. Then we get them right back into the game," Peterson said. "It sticks."

Joining the clinic is Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who hopes to show young boys the power of discipline and teamwork.

"I could talk all day about the way that football has helped me in my life, personally, and I feel like it's my duty to give that to someone else," Davis said. "When your mind is the clearest, it's on the football field."

Coach V says the field is where boys learn to be men, and brothers.

"I've seen the change in boys over my 10 years in this work," Peterson said. "Football is just the tool. We're building something bigger."

Select teams will also receive a $3,000 grant to support local neighborhood sports.