Pennsylvania counselor charged after allegedly hiding cameras to record women using bathroom, DA says

A family counselor who worked in Bucks and Berks counties was charged after allegedly placing covert cameras in his office's bathroom to record patients and staffers, officials said Friday.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office identified the counselor as 54-year-old Jonathan Elliot Moyer, who lives in Alburtis, and worked at Empower Life Coaching & Counseling, which has offices in Bally and Quakertown. According to the DA's Office, Moyer was listed as the program director and worked out of both offices, specializing in drug and alcohol, anxiety, parent-child interaction and family sessions.

Officials arrested Moyer on Thursday and charged him with interception of oral communications, possession of a device for interception of oral communications, possession of an instrument of crime and invasion of privacy.

According to Empower Life Coaching & Counseling's website, their Quakertown building is permanently closed. The organization said any clients who visit the Quakertown location can reschedule their appointments at the Bally office.

A statement on their website read in part, "We are all in shock about his actions, and want to make everyone aware that this was an act of only one individual. Remaining staff, as well as clients, are potential victims. We will continue to assist those who need help processing the recent event, as we ourselves work on dealing with our own pain and hurt due to his actions."

The investigation into Moyer began on Monday, March 3, after officials were notified that someone had found a micro SD card containing videos of a man setting up a recording device in the Quakertown office. Investigators said the man was later identified as Moyer, and the device also contained multiple videos showing females using the bathroom.

The following day Bucks County detectives connected with the person who found the micro SD card and confirmed it was Moyer who appeared to be setting up a hidden camera across from the toilet in the bathroom at the Quakertown office.

Investigators said they confirmed the micro SD card had videos of several women using the toilet, including one who officials say "may have been a younger in age female." The women in the videos appeared to not know they were being recorded, officials said.

By Tuesday afternoon, authorities conducted three search warrants at both of Moyer's office and his home in Alburtis. While at the Quakertown office, investigators found a black charging block and key fob that was later revealed to be a covert digital video recorder with a micro SD card in the 54-year-old's possession. Authorities also found a "suspicious looking black USB charging block" plugged into an outlet directly across from the toilet in the bathroom. The charging block also turned out to be a covert recording device, officials said.

At the Alburtis home, investigators recovered several covert charging block cameras, a covert key fob camera, covert pens, micro SD cards and other media storage devices, according to the DA's Office.

After reviewing the first micro SD card, investigators said they believe there were at least four victims recorded without their knowledge. However, the DA's Office said they believe more victims and violations will be uncovered once everything that was seized is reviewed.

Empower Life Coaching & Counseling said they found out about Moyer's arrest on Thursday, March 6.

"We believe this was an isolated event, found only in the Quakertown office, and possibly only within the past few months. Although, given the investigation, investigators may uncover additional details," a statement on their website read in part.

Anyone with related information is asked to call the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354, or the Quakertown police at 215-536-5002.