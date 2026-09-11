Eagles rule out prized offseason acquisition Jonathan Greenard for Week 1 with pectoral injury

Jonathan Greenard, the Eagles' prized offseason acquisition, returned to practice this week but wasn't able to clear the final hurdle.

Greenard was ruled out Friday for Philadelphia's Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 29-year-old was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list when the Birds reported to training camp in July. He suffered a pectoral strain while lifting before camp, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the time.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday that Greenard's injury was "day by day."

"He hasn't practiced a whole lot yet, so we'll be careful with that," Fangio said, adding that Greenard looked "OK" on Wednesday.

Greenard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"I mean, there's a minimal amount of practice, real practice, that you have to go through, especially for a guy coming off an injury. It's like [DT Aaron] Donald with the [Los Angeles] Rams," Fangio said Thursday. "He's just coming off rustiness, no injury and wasn't ready this week. So, we'll see."

The Birds acquired Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings in April and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

He registered 12 sacks and made the Pro Bowl two seasons ago with the Vikings, his first in Minnesota. Last season, he was limited to 12 games because of a shoulder injury and finished with three sacks.

Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers is the only other player on the injury report for Sunday's game. Stowers, selected in the second round of April's NFL draft, is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Birds kick off the 2026 season Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against the Commanders at the Linc.