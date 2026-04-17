More charges added for accused Pennsylvania grave robber Jonathan Gerlach

Jonathan Gerlach, the accused Pennsylvania grave robber charged with stealing more than 100 sets of human remains from cemeteries, is now facing even more charges connected to burial grounds far away from Philadelphia.

Gerlach is now charged with burglarizing graves in Lancaster and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania, in addition to graves and mausoleums at Mount Moriah Cemetery — a property that straddles Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Last month, CBS News Philadelphia told you that, according to numerous sources close to the case, Gerlach would face charges for several additional thefts. On Friday, sources informed us that work is ongoing to reach a plea deal in the case.

Gerlach's own social media accounts provide hints for a motive in the case. Law enforcement sources say the man was in the business of selling bones. At the time of his arrest in January, police said he had the remains of two children in a burlap sack.

The suspect appeared for a preliminary court hearing in Media, Pennsylvania, on Friday, where the additional charges were added to his record. Wearing a lime green jumpsuit with shackles and glasses, and with his long hair in a bun, Gerlach said little, only answering the judge's questions.

Judy Prichard was back in court as well, to get a look at the man who prosecutors say broke into hundred-year-old graves, stealing skulls, bones and entire corpses, allegedly hoarding them at his home in Ephrata, about 20 minutes outside of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

"I think the man needs help," Prichard said of Gerlach. "They added two more counties today. The charges are like this long."

Prichard's great-grandfather's mausoleum at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Yeadon, Delaware County, was targeted and his remains were stolen, according to police.

Investigators say Gerlach couldn't access all of the coffins in the family's final resting place.

"They had additional locks on the coffin," Prichard said. "You have to lock your coffin so somebody doesn't get in there, and they weren't successful in getting in there."

Gerlach's public defender declined to comment after Friday's hearing.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have since proposed making the sale of stolen remains a more serious, felony-level offense.

"I think laws need to change," Prichard said. "And we can't sweep it under the rug because it will just happen again in five years or six years or after I'm gone, and people will wonder why didn't you do anything."

Family members say they're coming to terms with the fact that their long-deceased loved ones may not actually return to their original resting places due to the amount of work it would take to figure out the proper identities of the deceased.

Gerlach is back in court June 3 for a formal arraignment.

He has not been able to make bail and remains in jail, where he's been since January.