Pennsylvania man accused of sexually extorting at least 9 juveniles across multiple states

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of sexually extorting nine juveniles across multiple states, and investigators believe there are more victims.

Police said 21-year-old Jonathan Brodecki turned himself in Thursday on multiple felony sexual extortion charges.

Brodecki allegedly sexually extorted at least nine juveniles ranging from 12 to 15 years old using Snapchat and Instagram.

In January, police learned of a Snapchat account with the username "jack_goodric" accused of sexually extorting a 15-year-old girl. Investigators found the account's creator was Brodecki, a Bensalem resident.

Police allege Brodecki pretended to be either a middle school or early high-school-aged boy to get the teen to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. He then threatened the girl he would post the images publicly when she attempted to break off contact, police said.

Investigators identified eight other girls ages 12 to 15 who were sexually extorted by the "jack_goodric" Snapchat account. Police said in each incident, Brodecki posed as either a 13, 14, or 15-year-old to convince the girls to send him explicit images.

Jonathan Brodecki. Bensalem Police

Police claim Brodecki also sent sexually explicit images to multiple victims. According to police, he threatened at least one victim, a 13-year-old, that he would find her and rape her and post explicit images of her online.

Police later found after seizing multiple electronic devices during a search warrant in March that Brodecki was also using a fictional persona on Instagram "for the same illegal purposes as the fictional Snapchat persona."

Investigators believe some additional juvenile victims haven't been identified.

Brodecki was charged with sexual abuse of children, sexual extortion/distribution of images, sexual abuse of children/possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses.

A judge set bail at $5 million. According to court records, Brodecki couldn't post the required 10% of bail and was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Bensalem police are asking additional victims to contact Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746.