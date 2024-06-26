South Philadelphia staple John's Water Ice serving since 1945 and keeping customers cool amid heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Since 1945, John's Water Ice in South Philadelphia has served a combination of fruit, sugar and frozen H2O to customers on hot days.

It's a labor of love and flavor for third-generation owner Anthony Cardullo.

"Back in the day, my father, grandfather and uncles used to have to hand crank it," Cardullo said. "It would be in a stainless steel container surrounded by ice in a wooden box and they would hand crank it, it would be about 45 minutes per batch."

Walking into the shop, customers take steps into the family's history.

"John's is the best water ice I've ever had since I was a little kid," said customer Brendan Boyle.

The four staple flavors include lemon, cherry, chocolate and pineapple.

Gianna Jacoby has worked at the shop for four years. The summer heat helps welcome customers.

"So many people come here and it's such a part of the history of the city," Jacoby said. "We're all like a big family."

Cardullo said the recent scorching temperatures have people lining up out the door. Last week, his team made up to 650 gallons of water ice on any given day.

"The lines are about a 30-minute wait at night, just people moving all day. The guys are back here loading mix after mix into the machine," Cardullo said. "They are running all day. It's been pretty crazy."