Severe storms in Philadelphia region Wednesday could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes

NEXT Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to potential for severe storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heat and humidity will return to the Philadelphia area on Wednesday, along with the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the overnight.

Feels-like temperatures in the afternoon could hit over 100 degrees, and those storms could produce heavy rain, flooding, gusty, winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

Because of all of this, we declared Wednesday a NEXT Weather Alert Day as the entire Philadelphia region will be under a slight risk for severe weather.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the area, including Philadelphia, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Residents should drink plenty of water, get plenty of time in air conditioning and take frequent breaks from the heat.

As a cold front moves through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop. The timing on this should be after 4 p.m. west of Philadelphia, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the city and after 6 p.m. across the Jersey Shore.

Those rounds of storms will continue throughout the late evening and even into overnight Thursday morning. The severe weather threat should be over before midnight, however.

By Thursday, we'll start to clear things out and dry things up with sunshine returning by the afternoon.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert Day, high of 95, low of 75

Thursday: High of 87, low of 71, clearing and cooler

Friday: High of 84, low of 64, sunny and nice

Saturday: High of 85, low of 68, some sun, PM shower possible

Sunday: High of 91, low of 77, steamy and thunderstorms

Monday: High of 82, low of 66, cooler

Tuesday: High of 84, low of 63, pleasant