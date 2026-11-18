The late Johnny Gaudreau's jersey number is being retired by Boston College, and a sculpture of him and his brother Matthew is being installed outside their childhood hockey arena in Sewell, New Jersey.

BC announced Wednesday that Gaudreau's No. 13 would be raised to the rafters at Kelley Rink on Feb. 12 before the Eagles play UConn. It will become just the third retired number in program history, along with David Emma's No. 16 and Mike Mottau's No. 3.

"Johnny was an extraordinary player who helped bring a national championship to the Heights and became one of the most accomplished players in our program's history," athletic director Blake James said in a statement. "He will always hold a special place in the Boston College family."

The Gaudreau brothers — John played 10 full seasons in the NHL with Calgary and Columbus — were killed in the summer of 2024 while riding bicycles near their hometown on the eve of their sister Katie's wedding.

Parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau endorsed the decision to put a life-sized sculpture of their sons in front of Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell. Created by New Jersey artist Carl LeVotch, the sculpture is set to be unveiled in the spring of 2028.

"Hollydell is such an important part of John and Matty's story," Guy and Jane said. "It's where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family. That's what makes it so meaningful to us that this piece of art will reside there. As proud as we are of the players they became, we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble and devoted to their families and everyone around them. We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John and Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on."

The older Gaudreau brother was known around the sport as "Johnny Hockey," a nickname coined by fans when he starred at Boston College from 2011-14. He helped BC win the national title in 2012 and took home the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top player two years later.

In May, the second annual Gaudreau 5K & Family Fun Day at Washington Lake Park in Sewell helped raise money for the Gaudreau Family Foundation, which provides free skating and hockey instruction to underserved youth.