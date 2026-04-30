Gaudreau Family Foundation on a mission to support causes championed by Johnny and Matthew

After raising more than $500,000 for a special needs playground last year, the Gaudreau family now has a new mission to keep Johnny and Matthew's legacies alive.

"One of my best pictures ever," Guy Gaudreau said of a photo of him and his sons at a local hockey rink. "They were young. They loved it. I loved having them on the ice."

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with their father Guy The Gaudreau Family

The feeling was mutual. John and Matthew Gaudreau loved being on the ice. They would both grow up to become pro hockey players, with Johnny becoming a star in the National Hockey League.

But their parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, remember their boys most for something else.

"Yes, they were very good athletes, amazing athletes, but they were even better people," Jane said.

Now, just about two years after their deaths at the hands of an alleged drunk driver, the Gaudreaus are keeping their sons' legacies alive by supporting causes that were important to them in life, including youth athletics and expanding access to hockey.

Jane and Guy Gaudreau CBS Philadelphia

"That's going to be a big part of our mission, special needs, blind hockey, sled hockey," Guy said. "We're also going to be starting learn to skate, learn to play for kids for free. If you have a child who wants to play in the worst way, and parents can't afford it, whatever, they contact us, we would help."

Help, he says, through their newly created nonprofit, The Gaudreau Family Foundation.

Support for the Gaudreaus has proven to be tremendous following the family tragedy. Last year's inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K raised more than half a million dollars for a special needs playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey, where Jane and her daughter Kristen work.

"Sometimes if we're just having a bad day or just feeling a little sad, we'll go out to the playground, and we'll see the children out there, we'll see the students laughing," Jane said, smiling.

Raising money in John and Matthew's names has helped the family through their grief.

This year's 5K is shaping up to outpace last year's. The in-person races are already sold out, but those interested in helping can still sign up to participate virtually.

"We're trying to get all of Canada, and then hopefully, we can go into different countries," Guy says.

The family wants to top last year's 1,000 virtual participants, who hailed from every state in the U.S. and various countries from around the world.

"And we're just so happy that John and Matty are a part of this," Jane said. "They were really great people."

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with their mother Jane The Gaudreau Family

"Like Jane said, they were special boys," Guy added.

The Gaudreaus say the more money that's raised, the more programs they can support.

The deadline to sign up for the virtual 5K is May 16. That's the same day as the in-person Gaudreau Family 5K at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, Gloucester County.

Even though the in-person spots are sold out, everyone is invited to enjoy the event's Family Fun Day activities, including food, games, dance performances, raffles and more.