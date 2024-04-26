Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid says he's being treated for Bell's palsy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid said after the team's win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night that he's been suffering from a case of Bell's palsy.

Despite the Bell's palsy, Embiid scored a playoff career-high 50 points in Philadelphia's 125-114 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

"It's pretty annoying, my left side of my face, my mouth and my eye, so yeah, it's been tough but I'm not a quitter, so I got to keep fighting through anything," Embiid said. "It's unfortunate, that's the way I look at it. That's not an excuse, I got to keep pushing."

Embiid said he started to notice the symptoms a day or two before the NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat after he had bad migraines.

Recently, Embiid has been seen wearing sunglasses indoors before games during the playoffs. He's also not 100% after returning from a left knee injury that sidelined him for two months.

"I just love playing the game," Embiid said. "I want to play as much as possible. I only got about eight more years left, so I got to enjoy this as much as possible, and I want to win."

With Thursday's win, the Sixers now trail 2-1 in the series. Game 4 will be on Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

What is Bell's palsy?

Bell's palsy is "an unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The condition results from damage to the facial nerve and pain and discomfort usually occurs on one side of the person's face or head, according to Johns Hopkins.

Bell's palsy isn't considered permanent, but in rare cases, it does not disappear. There's currently no cure for Bell's palsy, but recovery usually begins two to six months from the onset of symptoms, according to Johns Hopkins.

The cause of Bell's palsy is not known.