Philadelphia 76ers fined again for misleading injury report on Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined again by the NBA for violating injury reporting rules regarding 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.

The NBA announced Wednesday the Sixers were fined $100,000 for failing to accurately disclose the game availability status of Embiid prior to Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid was listed as out in the Sixers' initial injury report and subsequently played in the game.

The fine takes into account the Sixers' prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.

Embiid did sit out Tuesday against Washington. The Sixers play again Thursday against Golden State.