Former President Joe Biden attends Philadelphia Eagles-Las Vegas Raiders game

Former President Joe Biden attended the Philadelphia Eagles' game Sunday as the Birds defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Go Birds, man, all the way," Biden told reporters before the game. "Gotta win the Super Bowl again."

Biden was at the game with his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, who is from the Philadelphia area. The Bidens are Philadelphia sports fans — they also attended Game 2 of the Philadelphia Phillies' National League Division Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this year.

Since leaving office, Joe Biden has been battling cancer.

In October, Joe Biden completed a round of radiation therapy to treat an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He also underwent a skin cancer surgery in September.

The Bidens were in the building to see the Birds snap a three-game losing streak in a dominant win over the Raiders.

Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdown passes, including two to tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles improved to 9-5 with the victory. They'll face the Washington Commanders on the road Saturday in Week 16.