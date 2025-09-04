Watch CBS News
Politics

Biden recently had skin cancer surgery, spokeswoman says

By
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe
Senior White House and Political Correspondent
Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent reporting for all CBS News platforms. He's part of the team covering President Trump and covered all four years of Joe Biden's presidency. From the White House to the campaign trail, O'Keefe's reports stretch from the politics of the moment to how policy enacted in Washington affects the nation and the world.
Read Full Bio
Ed O'Keefe,
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
Read Full Bio
Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Washington — Former President Joe Biden recently underwent skin cancer surgery, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

The spokeswoman said Biden "recently had Mohs surgery." She didn't immediately provide any other details.

The procedure involves cutting away thin layers of skin until only cancer-free tissue remains in the treated area.

Biden was spotted with a wound on the right side of his head in recent days, in photos and videos published by Inside Edition and the New York Post. 

In 2023, Biden had a small skin lesion with cancerous tissue removed from his chest during a physical exam. Further testing confirmed the lesion was basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. The White House physician said at the time that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed." 

Separately, earlier this year, Biden's office said he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. 

Ed O'Keefe

Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent reporting for all CBS News platforms. He's part of the team covering President Trump and covered all four years of Joe Biden's presidency. From the White House to the campaign trail, O'Keefe's reports stretch from the politics of the moment to how policy enacted in Washington affects the nation and the world.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue