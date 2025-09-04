Biden recently had skin cancer surgery, spokeswoman says

Washington — Former President Joe Biden recently underwent skin cancer surgery, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

The spokeswoman said Biden "recently had Mohs surgery." She didn't immediately provide any other details.

The procedure involves cutting away thin layers of skin until only cancer-free tissue remains in the treated area.

Biden was spotted with a wound on the right side of his head in recent days, in photos and videos published by Inside Edition and the New York Post.

In 2023, Biden had a small skin lesion with cancerous tissue removed from his chest during a physical exam. Further testing confirmed the lesion was basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. The White House physician said at the time that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed."

Separately, earlier this year, Biden's office said he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.