Jimmy Murray, former Eagles GM and Ronald McDonald House founder, remembered for kindness, love of football

Hundreds gathered Thursday to honor the late Jimmy Murray, the former general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles and co-founder of the first Ronald McDonald House.

Murray, who was raised in West Philadelphia and graduated from Villanova University, served as general manager of the Eagles for 14 years and was instrumental in the team's first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1981, along with head coach Dick Vermeil.

"He was probably one of the most empathetic individuals I ever met in my life. Everybody else's problem was his, sincerely — I don't know how many people he helped. He put this gold jacket on me, that's why I'm wearing it tonight," Vermeil said during the event at Villanova's Finneran Pavilion.

Off the field, Murray helped co-found the first Ronald McDonald House with Dr. Audrey Evans in Philadelphia to provide a home for the families of seriously ill children.

"One of the lessons from Jimmy is that kindness really matters and that if you can help your neighbor, that every little bit counts and it truly makes a difference," said Susan Campbell, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia.

Murray's son, Jim, said his father was a larger-than-life personality whose loss is still very difficult to bear.

"I do miss him during the Eagles games. My dad loved the phone. He would call me 25 times during an Eagles game … He loved his Birds, he was the biggest Eagles fan in the world," Jim Murray said.

For him and all those who remember his dad, Jimmy Murray represents a life very well lived and an impact not soon forgotten.

"I think he woke up every day and he just wanted to make the world a better place and make people happy," his son said. "It is a true great legacy for my dad and the Murray family to be part of an unbelievable organization that is flourishing literally throughout the world, so we miss him every day."