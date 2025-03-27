"Audrey's Children" spotlights Philadelphia doctor who changed medicine, founded Ronald McDonald House Charities

A movie about a legendary pediatric doctor in Philadelphia will be in theaters nationwide Friday.

Set in Philadelphia in 1969, the movie "Audrey's Children" is the true story of Dr. Audrey Evans, a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who changed the face of medicine.

Evans' work led to cancer breakthroughs for children. She also stood up against sexism and other roadblocks.

"I spent really years at her side," said Dr. Yael Mossé, an oncologist at CHOP who worked with Evans.

Natalie Dormer plays the late oncologist Audrey Evans, who worked for years at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House. Blue Harbor Entertainment

"She's really a trailblazer and serves as such a role model for generations of pediatric oncologists," Mossé said.

Evans also co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House, believing that taking care of sick children involved the whole family.

"For me, it's about the power of the individual," said actress Natalie Dormer, who plays Evans in the movie.

She said it's a "once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-career opportunity." Jimmi Simpson plays her husband.

The movie production started before Evans died in 2022 at 97 years old, forever leaving her mark on medicine and on millions of families.