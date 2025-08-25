Jim Murray, former Eagles GM and Ronald McDonald House Charities co-founder, dies at 87

Jim Murray, Ronald McDonald House Charities co-founder and former Eagles GM, dies at 87

Jim Murray, Ronald McDonald House Charities co-founder and former Eagles GM, dies at 87

Jim Murray, Ronald McDonald House Charities co-founder and former Eagles GM, dies at 87

Jim Murray, a West Philadelphia native who went from Eagles public relations staffer to building the franchise's first Super Bowl team as general manager and co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, has died. He was 87.

Murray, a West Philadelphia Catholic High School and Villanova University graduate, joined the Eagles in 1969 as a member of the team's public relations team.

Five years later, in 1974, Murray was promoted to GM, a position he held until 1982. During his time as general manager, Murray hired Dick Vermeil, extended an invitation for a private workout to Vince Papale and built the Eagles team that faced the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV, the franchise's first appearance in the big game.

Murray co-founded the Ronald McDonald House Charities and opened the first house on Spruce Street in Philadelphia in 1974.

On social media, Rob Ellis, a veteran Philadelphia sports media personality and Murray's godson, wrote, "This is a tough one. It is with a very heavy heart that I share, my Godfather, Jim Murray, Co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House and former Eagles General Manager has passed away surrounded by family and friends at the age of 87. To know Uncle Jim was to love him. RIP."