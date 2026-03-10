Jill Scott announces "To Whom This May Concern" world tour with 3 nights in Philadelphia

Pre-sale tickets for R&B legend and Philadelphia native Jill Scott's world tour are now available. Pre-sale tickets went live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The three-time Grammy-winner released her sixth studio album, "To Whom This May Concern," nearly a month ago. The project marks Scott's first studio album in more than a decade.

The album includes several nods to her hometown, especially on the track "Norf Side," in which Scott sets aside her signature vocals to trade rap verses with fellow North Philadelphian Tierra Whack.

When does Jilly from Philly return home?

Fans will get a chance to see Jilly from Philly for three nights at The Met Philadelphia on July 24, 25 and 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $77 to $655 on Ticketmaster.

Scott's performances add to a busy summer schedule for the city. MLB All-Star Game festivities are scheduled for the week before her shows, and rap giant J. Cole will be touring his farewell album, "The Fall-Off," just days before Scott on July 20 and 21.

Meanwhile in South Philly, FIFA World Cup matches will be going on at Lincoln Financial Field on July 25 and 27.

The "Hate On Me" singer's world tour kicks off March 26 and will noteably have three-show stops in D.C., Atlanta, Brooklyn and Chicago.

Her tour will also include international stops in cities such as London, Berlin and Paris before wrapping up in South Africa.

General public ticket sales begin Wednesday.