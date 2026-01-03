Philadelphia native Jill Scott announces sixth studio album, her first in more than a decade

Renowned R&B singer and Philadelphia native Jill Scott is releasing her first album in more than a decade. Scott announced the album, "To Whom This May Concern," in a parade of Instagram posts Friday.

In one post, she thanked fans for their support, writing in part, "Please, please, please and thank you for your patience and your listening ears."

Another post featured a photo of Scott's mother, whom she credited as a source of her creativity. "Thank you for embodying the concept of beautiful people," Scott wrote.

The project marks Scott's sixth studio album and is set for release Feb. 13 with 19 tracks. She also released the single "Beautiful People" on streaming platforms Jan. 2.

In another post, Scott credited her cousin and fellow Philadelphian Carvin Haggins, Nashville-based girl group The Shindellas, and Grammy-winning musician Om'Mas Keith for helping bring the album to life.

"'To Whom This May Concern' has a bevy of thoughtful, talented and focused folk to assist me on my work," Scott said.

The three-time Grammy Award winner teased the album in December with a video featuring shots of the artist walking through Philadelphia.

"My process kind of works like this: I wait to be inspired," Scott said in the Instagram video. "And that takes time and patience until the words are dripping out of my mouth."

Scott's last album, "Woman," was released in 2015 and included the hit songs "Fool's Gold" and "Jahraymecofasola."

Fans will have just over a month to hear the full project from Jilly from Philly.