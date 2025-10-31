Jersey Shore restaurants offer free kids' meals to help feed families as SNAP uncertainty grows

Open since 1969, the Varsity Inn is woven into the fabric of Ocean City. Christopher McCarthy and his wife, Marsha, took over the business three years ago, and they are continuing the tradition of giving back to the community.

"During the time of need we like to reach out to our community and do what we can in a small way to make it better for all," said Christopher McCarthy.

While the government shutdown continues, and as many families remain in limbo not knowing if their SNAP benefits will be paid, the Varsity Inn is opening its doors.

Beginning Saturday, eligible children can order any item on the kids' menu for free. All they have to do is show their SNAP card.

"We wanted to make sure the children in our community are fed a good breakfast and are going to school with a full belly," McCarthy said.

McCarthy says he was inspired to help because of another business about 25 minutes away. He saw a post on Tony's Baltimore Grill's Facebook page saying, "Until we run out of food, there will not be one single child going hungry in Atlantic City."

"Since they kept us full for 98 plus years we wanted to give back and keep our kids of Atlantic City full," Joey Palumbo, manager at Tony's.

Tony's, on Atlantic Avenue, is another long-time business with deep roots in the community. Starting this weekend, Tony's is also encouraging families who use SNAP to come in and get as many free kid's meals as needed.

Palumbo says he ordered extra cases of chicken tenders, French fries, and dough for pizzas.

"People can enjoy a decent meal and feel comfortable coming in here knowing that if they're hurting we'll take care of them," Palumbo said.

"It's not about making money at this point it's about making sure people in our community can come have a fair meal receive a nutritional meal and not affect them financially at all," McCarthy said.

Both restaurants are hoping other businesses join in during a time of uncertainty and need.