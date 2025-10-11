Jersey Shore residents brace for nor'easter set to bring coastal flooding, damaging winds

For nearly 80 years, Joe Clearkin's family has lived on the bay in Margate.

In August, he says his street filled with several inches of water from the impacts of Hurricane Erin, so he made last minute preps Saturday fearing this storm may be worse.

"It sounds bad," Clearkin said. "Took all the loose furniture in, took one of the boats out of the water, I have a little skiff I left in the water just tied it up with extra lines and bumpers and pray for the best."

Emergency officials say several shore points could see the highest coastal flooding levels our region has experienced in the past decade.

According to the National Weather Service, significant damage to some structures along the coast is possible.

David Nicholas lives in one of the lowest spots in Margate.

"Probably this whole area will flood out, the streets and everything," Nicholas said. "We had our company trucks over there and we had to take them to higher ground, so we're expecting some pretty high tides."

In Ocean City, many people were strolling the boards Saturday night enjoying the calm before the storm.

"I'm concerned about the fact, what it's going to do to our beaches," said Dot Gadbois. "We're at 7th street, so we lost quite a lot of beach already."

Rough surf and large waves are expected to cause significant beach erosion, and perhaps even some breaches in dunes.

Flooding is also a major concern in Ocean City. Water levels are expected to peak during high tide on the bay side near the Ninth Street Bridge.

"You can't fight Mother Nature, you just have to go with it," said Sue Lukiewski.

"We're going to pray for the best," Clearkin said.

People living in low-lying areas are being told to move their cars to a safe area before high tide hits Sunday afternoon. In Ocean City, parking is now free at all municipal lots in the city.