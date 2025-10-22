Jersey Kebab, popular restaurant raided by ICE, is moving to a new location in Camden County

A popular restaurant at the center of an immigration raid earlier this year is moving out of Haddon Township, New Jersey, as one of the owners' cases was pushed to a later date.

Emine Emanet, one of the owners of Jersey Kebab, was scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday morning in Newark, New Jersey, but the hearing has been postponed to April 2027, according to her attorney. The shop was raided in February.

Jersey Kebab has been on Haddon Avenue for five years, but the owners said their lease expired and they couldn't come to an agreement with the landlord.

Now, they will be moving a mile away and taking over the restaurant space that was most recently the Stardust Cafe. Before that, it was the Pop Shop.

The new location is much larger, and the owners are excited to be able to serve more customers.

In February, both Emine and Celal Emanet were detained during an immigration raid at the restaurant.

Celal Emanet was released that same day, but Emine was detained for two weeks.

The family is from Turkey, and they came to the United States in 2008 on religious work visas. They said their green card status has been pending since 2016.

The Haddon Township community wrapped its arms around the Emanet family earlier this year by posting messages of support on the restaurant's windows, and they helped welcome Emine home.

Now, the family admits it's bittersweet to leave.

"It's very heartbreaking to have to leave Haddon Avenue, but at the same time, it's a good thing we'll only be one mile down the street, so it's not too much of a heartbreak," Muhammed Emanet, the son of Celal and Emine, said. "But this town is really like our family, so it is heartbreaking, but at the same time, we must do what's needed."

"We're trying to work with the lawyer full-time, working here full-time, working to get a new restaurant at the same time, so it's been a hectic last few months," he added.

Celal Emanet's case is also pending. A hearing is scheduled for him in March 2026.

As for the restaurant, the last day at the Haddon Avenue location will be this Sunday.

The owners hope to have the new location in Collingswood up and running by the first or second week of November.