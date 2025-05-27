Immigration case against New Jersey restaurant co-owner remains unresolved as deportation hearing is postponed

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement case against a co-owner of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, New Jersey, remains unresolved.

Celal Emanet's deportation hearing has been pushed back another four years, according to his son.

In February, ICE agents arrested Celal and his wife, Emine Emanet, at their restaurant in Camden County.

Celal Emanet was later released with an ankle monitor while his wife was taken to a detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She was released on bond about two weeks later.

During her detention, neighbors and elected officials rallied around the family. Many described the Emanets as kind small business owners who often share with those in need.

The family hosted a free community feast to celebrate Emine Emanet's release.

The government says the Emanets are in the United States illegally. The couple, who immigrated from Turkey in 2008, said they applied for green cards and their status has been pending since 2016.

During a press conference while Emine Emanet was detained, local leaders spoke out in support of the family.

"What happened to Celal and Emine is outrageous. And here in Camden County, we take it as a personal attack on all of us," Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.

Capelli said the family was being "torn apart by this broken immigration system."

"We couldn't ask for better people in our community, better people to have a business in our community," Haddon Township Mayor Randy Teague said.