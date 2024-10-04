Behind-the-scenes look at the Jersey Boys musical at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia

Jukebox musicals allow stories to be told beyond what we hear and know, via media but in a very entertaining and familiar way.

The newly renovated Walnut Street Theatre is the longest-running theater in the U.S. It is proud to kick off its season with this tell-all show, hitting its stage on Oct. 1. After 10 years, The Jersey Boys are back in town!

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are renowned for their undeniable sound and well-respected names in the business. But how well do you know the story behind the men who will navigate you through an era of songs that you have been dancing to for decades? They will take you from the beginning formation of the group to the sign that gave them their name, to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

We sat with the very talented Will Stephen Connell, cast as Frankie Valli. With Frankie's iconic falsetto, it was no small feat to hit those notes, but Will nailed it! This University of Penn grad has made his home in Philadelphia appreciating the balance of life/work lifestyle. Though performing in other major cities, his heart is here. Originally from New York with some flare of Philly/Jersey, his authentic accent is perfectly matched for this role. He has worked with The Jersey Boy's talented director and choreographer before, so this is a language they both speak.

Richard Stafford is not new to Philadelphia and understands how much Philly loves Philly! A couple of years ago, he presented Rocky, and the authenticity was easily accepted. He's back with another genuine show through Jersey Boys as the cast is fully Philadelphia-based. Richard is directing and choreographing this performance and while doing so, he is enjoying watching these men come together on and off stage. The energy is contagious and though they never auditioned at the same time, this is a testament to how Richard can cast the right actors in their entirety.

No musical would be complete without the time-appropriate props to transport you into these decades. And we're talking all props regardless of size. The staple prop in any musical is the beloved microphone. There are countless microphones to research to ensure they gather the correct ones for this timeframe. One of the biggest asks of Jersey Boys is the car; or should I say "cars." I will not reveal the number or the make and model. You'll need to see it for yourself! Shannon O'Brien and her team diligently research the exact props, they help make the show complete. Each set at the Walnut Street Theatre is original!

The captivating chemistry among the boys will make you smile all night. You will hear about 40 songs total as all vocalists support Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. This is the magic of live performances.

Join the boys as they take you on the journey of the untold story behind the songs, we can't help but sing! Richard is bringing his vision to life and you're invited to experience the heart and passion that everyone has poured into Jersey Boys!