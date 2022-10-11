Another family burying teen as Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic continues

Police searching for suspects that gunned down 13-year-old boy in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's gun violence crisis claimed another young life. Thirteen-year-old Jeremiah Wilcox died after he was shot and killed in West Oak Lane on Monday night.

Jasmine Wilcox says her son was known as Jay. He was in the eighth grade. They just started looking at high school, and he had dreams of becoming an engineer.

Jay was visiting a friend Monday night. His mom told CBS Philadelphia she spoke with him over the phone about 10 minutes before he was killed.

"That was my best friend," Wilcox said, "and I'm not going to get to see him no more."

Squeezing her son's T-shirt and holding it near her heart, Wilcox is a mother in agony after losing her only son.

"His smile would light up the room," Wilcox said. "The fact I'm not going to get that every night no more is tearing me up inside."

Jay was an eighth grader at Wagner Middle School.

Jay was visiting a friend Monday night around 6:45 when police say he was shot multiple times near 65th Avenue and North Smedley Street in West Oak Lane. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center but died a short time later.

"It shouldn't be like this," Jalillah Patterson, Jay's aunt, said. "These kids are not making it to 15 and 16. No family should have to endure this."

Sources say at least two men wearing masks were seen running away near Smedley Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating why a 13-year-old would be targeted, and now, Jay's mother is only left with his T-shirt, some pictures and happier memories.

"I want justice for my son," Wilcox said. "I want his name to stay alive, Jeremiah Wilcox."

According to the Office of the City Controller, 186 victims shot in the city this year are younger than 18.

The Philadelphia School District superintendent says he was saddened to hear the news.

"We have counselors and individuals on-site at the school today to support students, staff and families," Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to this family."

Police say they have been interviewing witnesses Tuesday afternoon.

They're searching for a shooter and another man who was also on the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses to please come forward.